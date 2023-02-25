Analysis: Bournemouth 1-4 Man City

Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

It is evenings like this that make you wonder what all the fuss is about - but, of course, Manchester City are not always quite as clinical as they were on the south coast on Saturday night.

Five shots on target, four goals - including three in a ruthless first-half display that yielded the added bonus of Pep Guardiola being able to rest some weary legs after the interval.

It will all have been a welcome sight for City supporters after the frustrations endured in Nottingham and Leipzig over the previous seven days.

There were a number of impressive individual performances, not least Phil Foden who bewilders opposition defences almost as much as Guardiola bewilders neutrals by not playing him more regularly.

The chief negative, of course, was a sixth successive game without a clean sheet following Bournemouth's late consolation and City were so ragged at the back in the final half an hour that they were arguably fortunate not to concede more.

The gap to leaders Arsenal could be five points by the time Guardiola's men host a Newcastle side that put three goals past them earlier this season - a stark reminder, if needed, that they can ill afford many, if any, more slip-ups.