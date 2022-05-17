Gunners 'couldn't deal with the pressure'

Arsenal "couldn't deal with the pressure" of chasing a place in next year's Champions League, says ex-Premier League defender Stephen Warnock.

Mikel Arteta's side needed to beat Newcastle on Monday to keep a top-four spot in their own hands, but their 2-0 defeat means they now need Tottenham to lose to relegated Norwich on the final weekend to have any realistic chance.

In less than a week, the Gunners have gone from being four points clear of fifth-placed Spurs to two points behind their north London rivals.

"For Arsenal to come here and get a result was going to be big but they didn't have any quality," Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"I don't know what their gameplan was. I'm still trying to work it out. They looked like they didn't have the bravery to play out from the back.

"They didn't look like they had confidence in what was being asked of them.

"It was in their hands and they couldn't deal with the pressure of that being the case.

"I fully expect Tottenham to get a result at Carrow Road and get into the Champions League places."

