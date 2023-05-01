Familiar Leeds United failings were on show at Vitality Stadium as Javi Gracia's side started brightly but wilted the moment Jefferson Lerma put the hosts in front, and an error from Illan Meslier quickly allowed the midfielder to double Bournemouth's lead.

The pace of Dango Ouattara caused problems down the Bournemouth right throughout, but losing captain Liam Cooper to a hip injury just after getting a goal back certainly did not help the Whites to deal with the threat and the winger played a big part in creating the hosts' third.

Antoine Semenyo completed the scoring to make it 23 goals conceded in April for Leeds, a Premier League record for a month and the most by any top-flight side since Birmingham also let in 23 goals in April 1965.

Asked about the mood in the dressing room, Gracia told BBC Match of the Day: "Pretty sad, really disappointed because we expected another game with another result. It is hard to accept.

"It has happened in the past three of four games: we concede a goal, then three or four minutes later we concede the second one. It is something we have to do better because if you are not more consistent then it is difficult to get the results.

"For us, when there are only four games left, we have to be very concentrated and try to put everything into the next game to get the result we need.

"What our fans really want is to see the team win. All of us are frustrated, the fans as well."