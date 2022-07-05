Rangers not interested in Simms - gossip

Hearts look set to be priced out of a deal for Everton striker Ellis Simms, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Tynecastle, while Rangers have no interest in the forward. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers are getting a much more-rounded centre-back in Nikola Katic than the one Steven Gerrard loaned out last summer, says Hadjuk Split boss Valdas Dambrauskas. (Daily Record), external

Rangers B-team manager David McCallum it is up to teenage forward Alex Lowry to prove he belongs in the Ibrox first team. (Scottish Sun), external

Former Scotland captain Barry Ferguson admits he is surprised Rangers or Celtic haven't made an approach to Aberdeen for his nephew Lewis Ferguson so far this summer. (Daily Record), external