Centre-back Moussa Niakhate has completed his move from Mainz to Nottingham Forest - but who is the 26-year-old France defender?

Niakhate moved to the Bundesliga from Metz in 2018 and has been a mainstay in the defence for the German side ever since, captaining them last season.

The centre-back is a robust physical presence who was instrumental in guiding his team to a creditable eighth place. He also carries a goal threat and has nine goals in 135 appearances in German football.

An elegant left-footer, Niakhate has also played wing-back so could offer an option in a position where Jack Colback filled in last season.

Niakhate will bring extra stability and leadership to a Forest backline that conceded a meagre 40 goals in the Championship last season.

He joins record signing Taiwo Awoniyi, goalkeeper Dean Henderson and defender Giulian Biancone as boss Steve Cooper's summer additions so far.