Only six sides have scored fewer goals than Palace in the league this season and V﻿ieira says his side need to improve in front of goal, adding they must be more "consistent in our clarity about how we want to approach the game".

V﻿ieira added: “We are still growing as a team. We know that there is a lot to improve but so far we are in a good place – even if I want more from the players.”

I﻿n elaborating on the goalscoring issue following Saturday's 0-0 draw at Leicester Vieira said: “It’s about in a really good period how can we insist a bit more and be more aggressive to score the goals in a good period where the opposition are not at their best. We were a bit flat in those moments and we didn’t take advantage of the situation."

T﻿he manager says there is no good or bad time to play Wolves - who don't have a full-time manager - and pointed to how well organised Tuesday's opponents are on the pitch.