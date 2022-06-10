Leicester confirm Jakupovic exit

Leicester have announced their retained list for the 2022-23 season, with goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic the most high-profile departure.

The 37-year-old joined Leicester in July 2017 from Hull City but has only made four appearances for the club as back-up to Kasper Schmeichel.

Development squad players Vontae Daley-Campbell, Callum Hulme, Will Russ, Tyrese Shade and Jacob Wakeling will also leave the club.

The Foxes have confirmed they will activate options to extend the contracts of Callum Wright and Bayli Spencer-Adams.