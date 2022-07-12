'High-class surface at a price'
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Bangkok
There has been criticism of the prices being charged for today's game in Bangkok, which are even more than it costs to get into a Justin Bieber concert here in November.
There is some sympathy for the organisers though.
Both Liverpool and Manchester United demanded high-class surfaces, not only at Rajamangala Stadium but at their training facilities as well.
Liverpool even had their own groundsman on hand last night to give the pitch a mow and a roll in the half-hour gap from United's training session to theirs.