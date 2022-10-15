St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock: What did the manager say?

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "There weren't many in a St Mirren jersey that played to the best of their ability. You have days like that happen and what’s important is that you still come out with a result which we did. We kept the unbeaten home record going but we’ll certainly perform much better than that.

“If I’m being honest, Kilmarnock should have won the game. Trevor Carson was outstanding, he kept us in the game and that's why we’ve got him at the club.

"You'll have days when everything doesn't click, I think we had a spell of 15 minutes before half-time where we looked a bit like ourselves. We looked like we lacked a bit of energy today.

“Previously we would have been beaten but we weren’t, we clung on, so we'll take the point and move on.

“At the end of the day, we can look and scrutinise everything but we didn’t play to the best of our ability. That’s the bit that we can control so we’ll take a point and we’ll move on.

“It’s important you dig in and don’t lose the game. In previous years perhaps we lose that, we didn’t.”