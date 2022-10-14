Chelsea expect to complete the signing of RB Leipzig and France forward Christopher Nkunku, 24, before the start of the World Cup. (Bild, via Metro), external

The Blues are also prepared to pay Borussia Dortmund 100m euros (£86.3m) for 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, but the Bundesliga side want at least 120m euros (£103.6m). (Bild - in German), external

Meanwhile, Joao Santos, the agent of Chelsea's Jorginho, has said they both prioritise the midfielder staying at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of his contract. (Tuttomercatoweb via Football London), external

