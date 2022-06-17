Forest must spend to survive - Crossley

Nottingham Forest must spend what money promotion has earned them to survive in the Premier League, says former Reds goalkeeper Mark Crossley.

Forest begin their first top-flight campaign for 23 years at Newcastle United on 6 August.

"Getting promoted to the Premier League generates around £200m, and unfortunately you have to spend it to survive," Crossley told BBC East Midlands Today.

"It's all about recruitment in the summer and how quick the players can adapt to the Premier League - because, believe me, it is a totally different scenario. If the team can get off to a good start, that is the most important thing.

"We all know survival is the main aim, and if they can survive this first season it will be another miracle."

The Reds have already opened talks with Manchester United over a potential deal for keeper Dean Henderson, with the future of incumbent number one Brice Samba in doubt.

"I'd love to see Brice Samba stay and would love to see how he could perform in the Premier League, but, if not, you have to get a replacement," Crossley said.

Ex-Wales international Crossley, who started Forest's last top-flight game in 1999, also said the release of next season's fixtures will have players "buzzing".