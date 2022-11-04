Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin told BBC Scotland: “We’re all delighted with the final result, I think that’s what matters most in these big games.

“I didn’t think there was much between these teams pre-match, the scoreline may suggest we were well on top and gave Hibs a tough time but people at the game will realise it was a lot closer than the scoreline would suggest.

“All in all you’ve got to be pleased. I’d have taken a scrappy 1-0 before the game so the fact we’ve been able to entertain the fans and score four goals, I don't the exact number but I know we’ve scored a considerable amount here, so I’m delighted to go and entertaining the fans again tonight.”

On his side’s first-half penalty, he adds: “There will be plenty of controversy and plenty of opinion around the decision, but for me, that’s why we’ve brought VAR in. sometimes they go for you, sometimes they go against you but thankfully this evening that decision has went in our favour. The first goal in tight fixtures like this always has so much riding on it.”