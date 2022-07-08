Catch up with the Foxes' pre-season
Alan Birchenall runs his expert eye over the Leicester squad - "they're looking good" - after their return to pre-season training over the past couple of weeks.
Check out the full BBC Radio Leicester podcast on BBC Sounds for all the news from Seagrave
The Boot Room: Owynn Palmer-Atkin and Alan Birchenall are back in The Woodies to talk pre-season and the transfer window
Also hear from Emma Sanders on City Women's new signing and the two-year deal for Lydia Bedford
🔈 | https://t.co/RYGlDaMMcH 👈 pic.twitter.com/f4HihKaZMx
