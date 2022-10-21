"If you looked at us tonight you would not have thought we were in that position. We have to play with fight."

That was the view of Brendan Rodgers last night. The Leicester boss felt the 2-0 win over Leeds that moved them 19th in the Premier League was "a very good performance" and "a very confident performance".

There were signs too that Leicester may be finding a way to become mean at the back and efficient up front.

T﻿he Foxes had five shots all night to Leeds' 14.

But they have now kept three consecutive clean sheets at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League for the first time since July 2020 (run of four).

And they secured the win with just five shots - their fewest in a Premier League game that they have won since December 2014 against Hull (four shots, won 1-0).

S﻿o are things turning?