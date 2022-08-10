Southampton v Leeds: Head-to-head record

Southampton have won their first home league match in just three of the past 31 seasons. The last team they beat in their first home league game was Leeds in 2011.

Leeds won three of their past five away league games in 2021-22 (D1 L1), having won just two of their first 14 on the road last term.

Southampton have lost their previous five Premier League matches, and defeat against Leeds will equal their longest ever losing run in their league history from January/February 2021, when they lost six consecutively.