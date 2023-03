Sportscene pundit Neil McCann praised Drey Wright's "sweet" equaliser for St Johnstone in the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

Wright's goal secured Saints a point at Rugby Park.

"A brilliant finish," said former Scotland winger Neil McCann.

"Drey Wright hits that as sweet as you like. He has to keep it down. He's got bodies in front of him. It's a really controlled strike.

"St Johnstone were better in the second half."