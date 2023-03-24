Killie conceding more goals than expected

Kilmarnock have the worst goal difference (-27) of any Scottish Premiership club at this stage of the season, which is largely down to the fact they have shipped far more goals than would typically be expected.

Their xG against so far in the league this season sits at 40.13, but they have shipped 51 goals, meaning they have conceded nearly 11 goals more than would be expected based on the chances they have given up.

A worrying trend for manager Derek McInnes.