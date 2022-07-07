Transfer news: Forest hope to sign Richards and Williams this week

Nottingham Forest are hoping to complete deals for Bayern Munich left-back Omar Richards and Liverpool right-back Neco Williams by the weekend.(Athletic - subscription required), external

But Southampton are also interested in Williams and hope to beat the Reds to the defender's signature. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are hopeful of beating Everton and Forest to the signing of Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. (Talksport), external

