M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

I have never looked forward more to the end of a football season - since the last one anyway.

The psychological toll of the past couple of years is something all Evertonians will be eager to rid themselves of. It’s hard to imagine that things may still get worse before they get better.

Entering Goodison Park on Sunday, I am sure the majority of us arrived in hope more than expectation.

The opening 35 minutes highlighted the confidence and discipline taken from last Monday’s win at Brighton.

Old habits crept in after the first Manchester City goal, but positives need to be drawn from the jaws of defeat.

There is certainly no shame in being beaten by arguably the best team on the planet. They have beaten better sides, more comfortably.

The emergence of Dwight McNeil as a key entity of the side, the impact of James Garner and the return to form and fitness of Yerry Mina are three things that will be vital in our remaining two fixtures.

The togetherness between the team and fans also remained intact. Full-time scenes evidenced the support the fans are eager to express.

We will all be sweating on the fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin this week, but whatever the outcome, we just have to find a way of getting over the line.

Wolves on Saturday would be a pretty good time to do it.