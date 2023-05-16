James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

Here we are again. We're 90 minutes away from a European final.

David Moyes and the players have a chance to become heroes amid a season of disappointment, frustration and underperformance.

West Ham go into Thursday night's Europa Conference League semi-final second-leg against AZ Alkmaar with a 2-1 advantage, having come from behind in Stratford a week ago. Now we're on the verge of something we couldn't do last season, and we're in a much more favourable position this time around.

It has been 17 years since West Ham reached a major final and 43 years since any club captain in claret and blue held aloft silverware worth writing home about.

But, in just a few short weeks, Declan Rice could end that run and produce a fitting farewell to his time in the Hammers shirt. Mark Noble wasn't able to say goodbye with silverware last season, but Rice has a very realistic chance of doing just that 12 months on - and he would deserve it too.

However, it's the fans who deserve silverware the most. We've put up with so much negativity over the last couple of decades, let alone this season, yet we've remained true and loyal to the colours as proper fans do.

West Ham's trophy drought has gone on for long enough - it's about time the glory days returned to East London.