'I was getting to the point where it kept breaking down' - Roofe

Jonathan Sutherland, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe has opened up on the injury problems that severely limited his appearances last season.

The Jamaican international only played six games last term, notching two goals. In the previous season he racked up 41 appearances for club and country, scoring 17 times.

This season he has managed seven appearances and just the one goal so far but his focus is on managing his fitness to give himself the best chance of making a major contribution for the club.

“It was my right hip, an operation to clear it up. It was a three or four-month rehab," Roofe said.

“It’s a long-term benefit. I was getting to the point where it kept breaking down because of my hip and it wasn’t benefitting anybody.

"I could come back, score a goal then be out again and for me that’s not enjoyable. It’s probably frustrating for the manager as well because he can’t rely on me being fine for the next game even if I have played good in the previous game.”

Roofe says his focus now is to have the capability of playing three matches a week if necessary.

"Yes, that's the plan," he added. "I didn't play many games in pre-season because that was still part of the build up of my rehab. I haven't been able to play three games in a week for a long time.

"At every stage my body has to adapt, I have to get used to it. Eventually after a matter of time I should be fine to deal with three games [a week]."