Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is the early frontrunner for the Tottenham job, believes The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke – but the German would not be his first choice to replace Antonio Conte.

Nagelsmann was sacked by the German giants on Friday but has twice been coveted by the Spurs hierarchy.

Other candidates immediately in the frame include former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique, who is a favourite of managing director Fabio Paratici.

However, despite 35-year-old Nagelsmann’s impressive record, Pitt-Brooke would rather see someone else in the Spurs dugout.

"I’d like to see someone a bit fresher," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "Maybe Roberto de Zerbi or Ruben Amorim [of Sporting Lisbon].

"At least Tottenham have bought themselves time to appoint the next permanent manager."

Pitt-Brooke feels Pochettino would be interested in a return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but they could face competition from Europe’s elite for his signature.

"I’m sure he will get plenty of offers for next season," he said. "If Real Madrid come calling – and they have tried to appoint him twice before – then it would be hugely attractive to him."