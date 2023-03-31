Amadou Onana has had an impressive first season in Everton's midfield - but it's his lesser-known talent that has got the Euro Leagues pundits talking.

"He's fond of music, he likes to compose on his synthesiser and he likes singing too," reveals Kristoff Terreur on the latest Football Daily podcast.

"It's something some people might have already discovered on social media and, to be fair, he's got a decent voice!"

Onana has been on international duty with Belgium for the past two weeks and, while fully focused on Everton's bid to stay in the Premier League, he is harbouring a keen ambition.

"He told me that, for him, the sky is never the limit - it's always higher," added Terreur.

"He dreams of working with Ed Sheeran."

