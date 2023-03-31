SPFL confirms post-split fixtures dates

The SPFL has announced dates for the five rounds of post-split Scottish Premiership fixtures.

The top six will conclude on Saturday, 27 May with matches all kicking off at 12:30 BST, while the bottom six wraps up the following day (start times TBC).

Post-split fixtures and TV selections are set to be announced in the week beginning 24 April, but will be done so earlier if the top six is confirmed before the final round of regular season games on 22-23 April.

The first round of post-split matches will be played on May 6-7, the weekend after the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie said: “The Premiership split has been part of our game since 2000-01 and the race for the top six invariably creates plenty of drama and talking points.

“Scotland will once again have five clubs competing in UEFA competitions in 2023-24, which only adds to the interest as we approach the climax to the season.”

Premiership post-split fixture dates

Rd 34 - Weekend of May 6-7

Rd 35 - Weekend of May 13-14

Rd 36 - Weekend of May 20-21

Rd 37 - Midweek of May 23-24

Rd 38 - Weekend of May 27-28