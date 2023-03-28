'Give the youngsters a chance to rescue our season'

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

With only four games until the split we are reaching crunch time and poor decision-making by players or officials can be very costly.

Derek McInnes has been speaking out bemoaning the important decisions that have gone against us thus far and he is 100% correct to point it out.

However, we need to make our own luck from here on in, there is no point trying to blame outside parties for our many flaws this season.

Hearts visit the Theatre of Pies this weekend and it goes without saying that it will be a tough encounter.

We threw away a two-goal lead the last time the Jambos visited, our game management when getting our noses in front has been poor all season.

Young David Watson earned many plaudits for his performance against St Johnstone last time out and rightly so.

I'd expect to see him start again and Bobby Wales must be due another chance as the current strikers simply don't score.

It would be fantastic if the youngsters could come in and rescue our season - at the very least they should be given a chance.