"I’ve a certain amount of sympathy for Matheus Nunes," tweeted The Wolves Report podcaster Ryan Leister after Saturday’s win over Chelsea, "as very rarely has he played in his preferred position."

This perhaps begs the question: Are we sure what that is?

Matheus (as us commentators have been asked to call him) has had an odd season. Signed for a reported £38m last summer, his ability is undoubted, but he has impacted far too few games.

As Ryan says, being shuffled around the field may not have helped. Before his first goal on Saturday, starting on the right of midfield, arguably his most consequential performance was in the win over Liverpool when he began on the left in a 4-4-2.

On arrival though, he was advertised as a central midfielder. Whether more effective playing further forward or working from deeper is up for debate.

In January, it was rumoured the position earmarked for him was in fact 85 miles away, in Liverpool’s midfield, but that trail went cold.

Besides, there is much scope for him to achieve things with Wolves with his contract having four years to run. Many expect Ruben Neves to leave this summer - yes, we all thought that last year too - and perhaps Joao Moutinho, so there will be room for bigger personalities in Wolves' midfield. A club-record signing with abundant natural talent should meet that demand.

But we’ll see what happens.

For now, fans hope Saturday’s splendid goal will inspire Matheus. In a Roy-of-the-Rovers type plot twist, he played in new boots, having donated his previous pair to a young fan at an open training session. In his generosity, he forgot to take out the specially-made insole he uses to allow for one leg being slightly shorter than the other. The device has been returned, but after scoring that goal without it, I hope Matheus is not a superstitious sort.

A dilemma like that would cause me a sleepless night.

