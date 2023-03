West Ham boss David Moyes says Vladimir Coufal and Michail Antonio will be unavailable for the second leg of their Europa Conference League tie against AEK Larnaca.

"Vladimir Coufal has still got a problem with his foot and Micky Antonio has just got a bit of a calf injury which he picked up in Cyprus last week," said Moyes.

"I couldn't tell you when I expect both of them to return as I'm not sure yet."

