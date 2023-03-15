'The last thing I have been doing is chatting to the board' - Robson

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Barry Robson insists he has been too busy preparing for Saturday's Premiership game against Hearts to focus on his prospects of becoming Aberdeen's new manager.

The 44-year-old has overseen five matches, winning three, as temporary boss since Jim Goodwin was dismissed at the end of January.

The club are sticking to their pledge to take their time in seeking a permanent appointment and Robson has steadfastly refused to be drawn on whether he sees himself as a candidate.

"I am sure there is a lot going on with the board in the background," he said.

"You can imagine that me preparing this week, the last thing I have been doing is chatting to the board with the amount of stuff I’ve got on.

"When you are in this position the weeks and days fly by and for me it was just about the pure focus until I am told differently."

When asked if he has indicated to the club that he would like to be considered for the post, Robson said: "Not at all. I made myself clear at the very start, I am here to try and win football matches for the club.

"I have been here a long time, I want the club to do well."