'The key to our success' - Postecoglou urges Celtic focus on Killie

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says the “key to our success” is refusing to look too far ahead as his side’s treble chase hits the home stretch.

After last weekend’s Old Firm triumph, Celtic need a maximum of three wins from their remaining seven games to secure a second successive title.

A Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers is looming at the end of the month, with the Viaplay Cup already in the Parkhead trophy cabinet, but Postecoglou’s sole focus is on Sunday’s trip to Kilmarnock.

“Looking beyond that has no purpose,” he said. “Whether that’s because we see the finish line close or because there’s another competition, it all becomes irrelevant because we know if we’re not totally focused this weekend we won’t be able to get the job done.

“That’s been the key to our success so far and why we’ve been consistent for so long. Everyone has embraced the fact our greatest challenge is the one that’s next and that is Sunday.

"Kilmarnock away will be a very tough game because they’ve got really strong home form and are fighting against relegation, so it’s three points we’ll have to earn.”

Postecoglou is confident his team will suffer no after-effects from the emotionally and physically draining win over Rangers.

“We had a bit of a longer week, playing Saturday to Sunday which means our week is structured a little bit differently,” he added.

“But I read what is happening by watching the players’ behaviour and the way we’re training and there’s and no signs there of any aftermath or anything remaining from the game.

"Once we did our review the day we were back in, it was done and dusted and the players were looking forward to the next one. Competition for places is still there so there’s plenty still to motivate them."