'Why glorious losers tag doesn't sit comfortably with Motherwell'

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

Glorious losers is a term often synonymous with Scottish football. But don’t try labelling Stuart Kettlewell’s Motherwell side as such. In fact, you get the feeling they’d be pretty offended, even if meant as a compliment.

Motherwell have produced back-to-back impressive displays over the last two weekends in the league. They were the better team against St Mirren, but lost. Against Rangers at Ibrox they were composed and confident and certainly created chances to take something from the game, but lost.

Their last two weekends have been the very definition of glorious losers. Yet the players aren’t patting themselves on the back amid the many plaudits they’ve received. After the Rangers defeat Kettlewell said they were “dejected” and “despondent” in the away dressing room.

That attitude is bang on, as long as they don’t linger on the disappointment of another defeat, and take more from the positives of another great showing.

That’s something the manager will be stressing and his message is very much that his players “WILL get their rewards” from recent impressive performances.

Their next opportunity to reap what they sow comes in a home match against Celtic. Realistically the reward Kettlewell feels is coming might not materialise against a Celtic side that top the table having dropped just two points this season.

But at home and given their recent high performance levels Motherwell may well fancy their chances.

In the last decade the sides have drawn four times at Fir Park. You have to go back to April 2013 for Motherwell’s last victory against Celtic in Lanarkshire. Ten years on is this Motherwell’s time?