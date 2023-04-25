J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Dioga Jota hadn't scored a goal for Liverpool in over a year. Now he's got four in the past week, having helped fire Jurgen Klopp's Reds to victory over Nottingham Forest and another three points in their unlikely pursuit of the top four.

Jota has always scored his goals in gluts. He goes quiet for a month then scores every week for a period of hot form - but many were questioning if his injury issues had left him diminished and no longer capable of being a Liverpool starter.

His doubles against Leeds United and Forest, though, were superb. His finishing was instinctive and deadly, and you could see him look noticeably speedier and more confident once the first went in.

With Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez also wanting minutes on the left wing, the position is Jota's to lose.

Klopp loves his defensive work off the ball and his energy and pressing in the final third helps set Liverpool's tone when he's on song. With Mo Salah on 27 goals for the season on the other flank, and an improving Cody Gakpo in the middle, Liverpool's firepower is up there with anything in the country.

The defence and midfield will have to hold firm, though, if the Reds are to win their remaining seven games.