West Ham will assess the fitness of the recently ill Emerson, as well as Nayef Aguerd and Gianluca Scamacca, who are nursing minor injuries.

Lukasz Fabianski and Michail Antonio are back in training, while Vladimir Coufal played for Czech Republic on his comeback from a heel injury.

Armel Bella-Kotchap will miss out for Southampton because of the recurrence of a shoulder problem.

Mohammed Salisu and Che Adams missed midweek internationals through injury.

Both players are being monitored.

