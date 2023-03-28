Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

The run-in starts now.

With Champions League football all but secured for next season and no more cups to compete in, Arsenal have 10 games left and one goal: the title.

Such a goal would not have even been in the dreams of most Arsenal fans at the start of the season, so the job Mikel Arteta and this very young team have done to date deserves huge praise, regardless of where these final matches take us.

Arsenal may hope that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s focus shifts to the coveted Champions League trophy as the season progresses.

For that to happen, Arsenal need to keep up their near-perfect form and create the feeling that they are unstoppable. The timing of any dropped points could be crucial in the psychological battle.

The Gunners travel to Etihad Stadium on 26 April. After that, there will be just five games left for Arsenal, but City are likely to still have seven remaining because of their participation in other competitions.

If Arteta's side can come out of that fixture with a double-figure points lead, it may feel an insurmountable gap for City, who could have a Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on the horizon by that stage.