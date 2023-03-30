Brentford manager Thomas Frank said he was "proud" and "so happy" to see striker Ivan Toney make his England debut on Sunday.

Toney came off the bench in the win over Ukraine and Frank was able to follow developments at Wembley on his phone while returning home from Spain.

"It was a big and a proud moment for Ivan and his family and I'm so pleased for him, them and for us as a club," said Frank. "Every player who plays for their national team is a big thing. Ivan is the club's first English national team player since 1939 so that's a big moment for us, of course."

Toney was one of several Brentford players to represent their countries during the international break.

"I think we had 13 or 14 at senior level but any national team is important and we're proud of that, that's quite impressive for a club of our size," added Frank.

"It's a big credit to our recruitment department because they need to recruit good players. Some were internationals when they came, some have got their debuts since they arrived here. It's a good combination of a lot of good people's good work."