Ali Crawford has added to St Johnstone's injury problems in the wake of Saturday's Scottish League Cup draw with Queen of the South.

Crawford came off after 10 minutes in Dumfries, with Saints missing out on a bonus point by losing the penalty shootout.

And manager Callum Davidson told Saints TV: "He has a sore hamstring, which is not great.

"We have got probably nine players out just now so it's not great to add Ali to that list."