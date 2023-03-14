'Hibs rollercoaster could hit dizzying high in race for third'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

With Rangers and Celtic drawn against each other in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, and the winner facing lower-league opposition in either Falkirk or Inverness Caledonian Thistle, a third-place Premiership finish looks likely to earn a Europa League play-off and the safety net of Conference League group-stage football.

Hearts are in pole position for third but Hibs are - if not hot on their heels - at least keeping pace five points back and in with a puncher’s chance of catching them.

Prior to last Wednesday night’s humbling defeat to Rangers, Hibs had been third in the form table over the last 10 games – edging out Hearts on goal difference. If Hibs can keep pace with their city rivals then it’s likely third place will come down to the Edinburgh derbies.

Historically, Hibs’ record in this fixture is woeful, however history doesn’t play the next match. And while Hearts will take confidence from the two recent wins (3-0 home and away), Hibs can look at the performance in the last game and take solace in a performance that was far better than the scoreline suggests.

It speaks volumes of the turnaround in fortunes since the return from the World Cup break under Lee Johnson, who needed the public backing of the Hibs board in January to quieten some of the noise around his position following those derby defeats.

That third is even a possibility shows just how much of a rollercoaster this season has been for Hibs. The prospect of a thrilling climax isn’t as far-fetched as it might have been just a couple of months ago.