Sean Dyche has not asked Abdoulaye Doucoure to say sorry for the red card that hampered Everton against Tottenham on Monday.

The Mali international was dismissed for pushing a hand into the face of England captain Harry Kane, who has come under fire for his exaggerated reaction.

"He certainly doesn’t need to apologise," said Dyche. "He knows you can’t raise your hands.

"I thought at one point he might have snapped his [Kane’s] eyelash, which would have been tragic, but he seemed to be responding OK.

"He [Doucoure] is a very strong-minded character and I like that. When it goes wrong, he won’t be judged on that by me."

While Doucoure has shone for Everton in recent weeks, Dyche is confident his absence will open the door for someone else to impress in his place against Manchester United.

"We don’t know if he will be a miss or not," said Dyche. "It’s a great opportunity for someone else to play.

"There are a lot of good players here and I believe in them all. Openings do come around so it is who steps in and can take it."