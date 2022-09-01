He told BBC Radio Nottingham that he wants his side to “roll their sleeves up” after a difficult night against Manchester City: "It’s a scoreline nobody wanted but it’s happened. We can either cry about it or go again and I know what we’ll do."

On what he has learned about his players: “As hard as it became, I never saw a team that gave up, that hid or stopped trying. That was really important. It was good for me to see.”

He reflected that the games against the champions were always going to be extremely difficult: “We were going to have to be 100% perfect to succeed, and we still might not have got anything. If you make the smallest errors against these sides then you are punished.”

He is looking forward to the transfer window closing at 23:00 BST on Thursday: "It’s been a unique window and the number of signings we’ve made will write a lot of the narrative. Once today goes that we will be ready to focus on being the best version of ourselves.”