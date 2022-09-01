Cooper on resilience, City defeat and transfers

Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Nottingham Forest’s game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Here’s what he had to say:

  • He told BBC Radio Nottingham that he wants his side to “roll their sleeves up” after a difficult night against Manchester City: "It’s a scoreline nobody wanted but it’s happened. We can either cry about it or go again and I know what we’ll do."

  • On what he has learned about his players: “As hard as it became, I never saw a team that gave up, that hid or stopped trying. That was really important. It was good for me to see.”

  • He reflected that the games against the champions were always going to be extremely difficult: “We were going to have to be 100% perfect to succeed, and we still might not have got anything. If you make the smallest errors against these sides then you are punished.”

  • He is looking forward to the transfer window closing at 23:00 BST on Thursday: "It’s been a unique window and the number of signings we’ve made will write a lot of the narrative. Once today goes that we will be ready to focus on being the best version of ourselves.”

  • On the situation at Bournemouth, who are searching for a new manager: “The main focus is on us. We’ve got to make sure our own house is in order and we feel really motivated after last night.”