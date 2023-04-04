Tottenham interim manager Cristian Stellini was frustrated his side did not carry out a “plan” when playing with a one-man advantage in Monday’s draw at Everton.

Spurs led 1-0 when Harry Kane scored from the spot shortly after their hosts had seen Abdoulaye Doucoure sent off.

"This is the way we play the game with an extra man - you have to do much better," he said.

"It's about intention to keep the ball, to wait to find the right moment to score.

"We had some chances but we didn't find the way to score. It's OK, but also you need players ready to move and to respect the plan. The plan was clear in my idea, and with one extra player we can do it better than this, absolutely.

"We did well for all the game, but 11 players you have to control the game with the ball.

"We have to do it 11 against 11 but when you have a team like this in their stadium it's never easy. With 11 against 10 it has to be easier than this."

Asked if they can finish in a Champions League place again this time, interim manager Stellini told BBC Sport: "We are confident because we have a big squad with good players.

"Now we have a week to prepare for the next match. We are confident, absolutely."

Eye-catching stats

Tottenham’s Harry Kane registered his 250th Premier League goal involvement (205 goals, 45 assists), with only five players managing more (Shearer, Rooney, Lampard, Giggs, Andrew Cole).

Tottenham are without a win in four away Premier League games (D2 L2) for the first time since December 2020 (D3 L1).

