Mikel Arteta has praised Bernd Leno before Arsenal’s trip to Crystal Palace later.

The 30-year-old lost his place as the Gunners number one earlier this season but is likely to make a second successive start, with successor Aaron Ramsdale still doubtful with a muscle injury.

Arteta insists he has full faith in Leno and that competition for places is key for raising standards.

"What you want in every position are players who are reliable and can perform, whether they've been playing recently or not," he told the Arsenal website.

“In the goalkeeping position it's no different. Bernd has been consistent in the way he trained, the way he behaved, waiting for the opportunity - and then, when he had it, to take it.

“We have the capacity to play him [on Monday] and we know what we're going to get."

Leno spent three seasons as Arsenal’s first-choice keeper and Arteta accepts it’s been frustrating for the Germany international.

“This is football, it’s not an individual sport,” he said. “It’s never easy to accept for a player who is used to playing.

“I have a lot of sympathy with every player who doesn't play and doesn't get the chances they probably deserve - but unfortunately that's the game.”

Follow full-match commentary of Arsenal's trip to Crystal Palace on BBC Radio 5 Live, kick-off 20:00 BST.