Clark banking on Tynecastle factor

Zander Clark reckons a fast start to get Tynecastle rocking will be key in Hearts' all-or-nothing showdown with Aberdeen.

Steven Naismith's men need victory to keep alive hopes of catching the third-place Dons, who have a five-point lead with just three games remaining.

The Dons haven't won at Tynecastle since 2017 and goalkeeper Clark wants to crank up the noise to help propel his side to victory.

“We’ve slipped out of third so Saturday’s game is a big one if we’ve got any aspirations to trying to get that place back," said the 30-year-old.

“We’re looking forward to it and we’re ready to go, we’ll have the place packed.

“We need to make sure we can give the fans something to cheer about early doors. We need to start the game well and use that to our advantage, make home advantage count.

“Every game that you’re involved in as a Hearts player is important for the club. This Saturday will be no different, we will approach it as we would any other game and hopefully get the three points."