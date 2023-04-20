Johnson on top-six finale, 'outstanding' duo & Hibs progress
- Published
Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland
Lee Johnson has been speaking to the media before Hibs face St Johnstone in the Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Hibs boss:
Johnson has challenged Hibs to maintain the type of performance they delivered in last week's derby win over Hearts as they eye victory in Perth to guarantee top six.
He adds: "They know it’s a big game. I don’t need to remind them every five minutes. What I do need is to remind them how well they can play and that demand put on the boys."
Jake Doyle-Hayes and Joe Newell were "outstanding" in the derby and Johnson says they could play in the English Premier League if they consistently produce displays of that standard.
Hibs need to be regularly competing in Europe and for European places.
A top-six finish would represent progress in a “transition” season but top five would be success and Johnson wants to win things.