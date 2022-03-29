On Tuesday's edition of the Football Daily podcast, the panel discussed former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal suggestion that Erik ten Hag should rule out a move to Old Trafford because they are "a commercial club".

Karen Carney: "Are United going to give him the resources? Are they going to give him the time and the protection?

"Does Ten Hag want to align himself with that? If he doesn't, then I think that's what Louis van Gaal is saying to him. On the surface it looks great - you can build and start from scratch. But, the reality is you're never going to be able to do that. They are miles off it.

"You have to make it good for the managers coming in because their credibility is on the line as well."

Chris Sutton: "It's an attractive job because it's Manchester United, but having said all that, it's Manchester United who are lagging miles behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

"It's not straightforward for talented managers and coaches to think, 'well, I'm just going to dive in' with what has happened at United over the last however many years now."

