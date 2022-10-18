S﻿teve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

N﻿ottingham Forest's worrying winless sequence may have continued into a ninth Premier League game at Brighton but manager Steve Cooper and his team should travel back to the Midlands relatively content by the outcome.

F﻿orest were second best throughout but thanks to some profligate finishing and the performance of goalkeeper Dean Henderson they claimed a creditable point.

Cooper has made several tactical adjustments since an alarming run of five consecutive defeats in which Forest conceded 18 times.

A﻿nd while that has helped shore up a leaky defence it has come at a cost with Forest's attacking potency somewhat reduced.

Over the coming weeks, Cooper will be conscious of striking the right balance between the two if Forest are to climb out of the bottom three and retain their place in the top flight at the end of the season.