Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Since the injury to Nathan Patterson, Seamus Coleman has deputised as valiantly as ever.

There have been difficult appearances and moments, but his attitude and unwavering appetite to do well for this club is unquestionable. His attacking intent and once exuberant overlapping runs may be a thing of the past, but pit him against Wilfred Zaha and you see how defensively capable he still is.

In Coleman, the Crystal Palace forward has an arch nemesis. History tells you he doesn’t like playing against him and struggles to impact his side's performance in a positive manner. Countless tough but fair challenges put the Ivorian off his natural game. He wasn’t given an inch.

As talented as Zaha is, his weaknesses were exploited expertly by the Everton captain once again, culminating in his frustration boiling over late on with a late challenge on Anthony Gordon.

This throwback full-back performance gives the manager somewhat of a dilemma for the last few matches before the World Cup break. With Nathan Patterson in line to be fit for this weekend's trip to Fulham, it will be interesting to see who gets the nod.

Either way, it’s certainly a nice problem to have.