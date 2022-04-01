Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to create a ferocious atmosphere for Watford's visit to Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds start the Premier League weekend fixtures with a 12:30 BST kick-off, but Klopp has been critical of the quiet mood inside the stadium for early games this season.

"We need a sensational...the best 12:30 atmosphere ever," he said.

"Not nervous, not tense. If you cannot sing and shout, then stay at home and give your ticket to somebody else, please.

"Really, we need you with all you have."

Liverpool are one point behind leaders Manchester City in table and face them in their next top-flight fixture on 10 April.