Robinson has had little time to rest despite break

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters Podcast

Despite the gift of a fortnight's recovery time between pre-split drama and post-split duty, there has been no shortage of fuel for the attention of St Mirren fans since securing their place in the top half.

St Mirren WFC returned to the SMISA Stadium for their final home fixture of the season, secure in their own top-half finish in an impressive debut campaign in the restructured Scottish Women's Football League One.

Facing a well-established Stenhousemuir side, Kate Cooper's team acquitted themselves well in sharing the points with the visitors.

Fittingly, it was lifelong Saints fan and regular goalscorer Ceara MacIntyre who crashed home their opener - sparking a pile-on in front of a waiting Main Stand.

While the scoreline was levelled before half-time by a stunning Lucia Zamorano half-volley, both sides can rightly take plenty of plaudits for a hard-fought point. Alongside MacIntyre, player of the match Beth Hosie and goalkeeper Sophie Cannon also drew particular credit from the watching Paisley faithful.

Stephen Robinson, despite the blank space on the fixture list for his St Mirren squad, had little time for rest. First-team regulars Charles Dunne & Curtis Main have both been offered extensions, although both appear to be quite justifiably considering their options after strong seasons.

Club captain Joe Shaughnessy, while ably featuring in recent weeks as cover for the recovering Declan Gallagher, may also be nearing the end of his popular spell in the black and white in favour of more first-team football.

Inverness loan star Jay Henderson, odds-on to feature against Celtic at Hampden in June's season closer, is another with an offer on the table yet to make a final decision.

Robinson has had no shortage of praise for his winger, a product of the St Mirren academy, while recognising his need to play more first team minutes in a squad which relies more on advanced wide-men than his own. While all in Paisley would like to see his talents retained beyond the summer, there is a realistic prospect that guaranteed football in the Championship or above may prove too tempting to ignore.

Of all the aspects of St Mirren's season which draw praise in the direction of Robinson, recruitment may be his strongest suit.

While all but a few would be sad to see effective, driven mainstays such as Main and Dunne move on, there is a justified confidence in the manager and his head of recruitment Martin Foyle sourcing the necessary replacements to preserve momentum and prolong the good times beyond this first full season in Paisley.

In all likelihood, that sourcing and the securing of next season's fresh blood is already well under way.