P﻿ostecoglou presser: key points

  • Cameron Carter-Vickers is out of the meeting with Leipzig, but is "not far away" from a return, while Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also miss out.

  • T﻿he Celtic boss said the absence of Carter-Vickers "doesn't change the way we play"

  • Despite RB Leipzig only recently changing their manager, Postecoglou says they "know what to expect" and believes both sides will be "aggressive".

  • His focus is on maintaining performances. "You can't expect that because you're performing to a certain level, victories will come," he said.

  • I﻿t's not as simple for Celtic as just converting chances. Postecoglou said: "This is Champions League football. You don't just make progress overnight - it's stuff you build on."

SNS