Antonio Conte has urged the Spurs fans to stick with the club despite the "fake news" surrounding his future.

The Tottenham head coach takes charge of his 100th Premier League game against Leicester on Sunday but has been linked with taking over as Paris Saint-Germain boss next season.

"Obviously it's good that other clubs appreciate my work but I don't like it when people try to invent news," he said. "This is not right, and not fair for the clubs involved or for my players.

"We have a big opportunity to try to get a place in the Champions League. Now don't listen to fake news and people who want to create problems for the environment."

Spurs are two points behind Arsenal in the race for fourth place with five games to go.

"We are working very hard, my players know that we are really focused and we are speaking a lot about this opportunity," he added.

"We deserve to fight for a place and we need to enjoy this situation. Our fans have to stay close to us.

"At the end of the season, in a private way, I will speak with my club and I will see the best solution."