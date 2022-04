Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves will be absent despite a return to training after six weeks out with a knee injury.

Defender Max Kilman and winger Daniel Podence remain sidelined.

Brighton welcome back midfielder Yves Bissouma after a two-match suspension.

Tariq Lamptey is likely to be available after recovering from a minor knee issue, while teenager Jeremy Sarmiento is out with a recurring hamstring injury.

